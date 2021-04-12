Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.36 Billion

Analysts expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to post sales of $29.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Centene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.66 billion to $29.69 billion. Centene posted sales of $26.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year sales of $118.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.92 billion to $120.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $122.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $121.61 billion to $125.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Centene.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.65.

CNC opened at $62.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.35. Centene has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $74.70.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,362,000 after purchasing an additional 939,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Centene by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,910,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,816,000 after purchasing an additional 534,140 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Centene by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,252,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,280,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,345,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,884,000 after purchasing an additional 29,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centene (CNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.