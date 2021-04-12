Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Centene by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Centene by 125.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 255,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 142,111 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Centene by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $62.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.65.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

