Centric Cash (CNS) Achieves Market Cap of $7.47 Million

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Centric Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $7.47 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded down 28.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Centric Cash Profile

CNS is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,132,622,115 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

