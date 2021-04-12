Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.19

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 4050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPYYY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Centrica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

