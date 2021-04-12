Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPYYY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Centrica alerts:

OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $3.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.