Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.35.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $89.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,120.89 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.48. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $111.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $427,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $10,823,974.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

