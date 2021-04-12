Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.35.
A number of research analysts recently commented on CDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.
NYSE:CDAY opened at $89.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,120.89 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.48. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $111.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $427,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $10,823,974.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
