Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Insiders bought a total of 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 5.7% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 70.9% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 243,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 478,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,408,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $72.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $63.11 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

