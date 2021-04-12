CertiK Price Tops $3.27 on Exchanges (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for about $3.27 or 0.00005459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $120.62 million and $11.64 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00067564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.76 or 0.00278136 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.01 or 0.00710526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,151.77 or 1.00325540 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $595.56 or 0.00993314 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020324 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 101,825,631 coins and its circulating supply is 36,853,338 coins. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.