CGI (NYSE:GIB) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Hold”

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

GIB has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Edward Jones raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.14.

CGI stock opened at $84.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.93 and a 200 day moving average of $75.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a 12-month low of $57.70 and a 12-month high of $85.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CGI will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in CGI by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

