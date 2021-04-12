CGI (NYSE:GIB) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Hold”

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
GIB has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Edward Jones raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.14.
CGI stock opened at $84.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.93 and a 200 day moving average of $75.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a 12-month low of $57.70 and a 12-month high of $85.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in CGI by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.