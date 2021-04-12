Chain Guardians Price Reaches $1.78 on Top Exchanges (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, Chain Guardians has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. Chain Guardians has a total market cap of $20.86 million and $3.29 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for about $1.78 or 0.00002942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chain Guardians Profile

Chain Guardians is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,736,435 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

