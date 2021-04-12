Chainlink Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Chainlink coin can currently be purchased for about $32.44 or 0.00054016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Chainlink has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $13.59 billion and $1.25 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00019888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00086162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.34 or 0.00644960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00034768 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00041841 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LINK is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 419,009,556 coins. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

