ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ChampionX in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ChampionX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

CHX stock opened at $20.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.89 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 185.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,091,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,977,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,261,000 after purchasing an additional 757,238 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,067,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,134,000 after purchasing an additional 51,325 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,390,000 after purchasing an additional 868,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,266,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,971,000 after purchasing an additional 327,272 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,994,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,637 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.