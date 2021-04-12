Chardan Capital Cuts Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target to $22.50

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $35.00 to $22.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 171.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Provention Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 36,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,198. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.35. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 3.34.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Provention Bio by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Provention Bio by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.