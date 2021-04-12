Charles Bruce Scott Scott Sells 500 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$10,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,072,850.

Charles Bruce Scott Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 500 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.80, for a total value of C$10,900.00.

Shares of TSE SEA traded down C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$21.46. 34,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,857. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.36. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.66 and a twelve month high of C$29.00.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.13). Equities research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.1697674 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

