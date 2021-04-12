Charles Bruce Scott Scott Sells 500 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.80, for a total transaction of C$10,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,111,800.

Charles Bruce Scott Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 500 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total transaction of C$10,750.00.

Shares of TSE SEA traded down C$0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting C$21.46. The company had a trading volume of 34,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,857. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.36. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.13). On average, analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.1697674 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

