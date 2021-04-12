Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $796.73 Million

Equities analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to report sales of $796.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $808.71 million and the lowest is $790.30 million. Charles River Laboratories International posted sales of $707.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year sales of $3.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.00.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $306.40 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $307.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,691,785.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,518 shares of company stock worth $30,292,255. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 43.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 34.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

