Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Addus HomeCare worth $11,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 40.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 32.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 18.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laurie Manning sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $105,570.00. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $126,554.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,085.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,955. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $106.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $72.72 and a 12 month high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.28 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

