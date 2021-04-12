Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.70% of The Children’s Place worth $12,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,751,000 after acquiring an additional 168,849 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 152,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 92,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

PLCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.27.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $74.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $85.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.30.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The Children’s Place’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.