Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,952 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,696 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.38% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $12,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

SYBT opened at $51.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $49.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $300,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,622 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,912.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $269,151.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,614.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,623 shares of company stock valued at $925,076. Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

