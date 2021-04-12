Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,251 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $11,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $47,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,721 shares in the company, valued at $130,444.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $11,295,292.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,281 shares of company stock worth $16,122,653 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $47.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.88. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.14.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $162.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 53.42%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

