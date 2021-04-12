Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 7,781 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 537,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of Heritage Financial worth $12,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,252,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 162,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,315,000 after purchasing an additional 75,893 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 151,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 38,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter worth $790,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $59,240.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $28.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $30.86.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.30 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

HFWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

