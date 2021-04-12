Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,734 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.92% of Huron Consulting Group worth $12,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 638,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $975,891.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,050.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HURN shares. Sidoti started coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $53.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average of $50.00. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $198.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

