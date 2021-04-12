Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,081 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Schneider National worth $11,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNDR. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 64,260 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Schneider National by 4,130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 184,390 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNDR opened at $25.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $23.02. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNDR. Bank of America upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

