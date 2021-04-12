Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,882 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.87% of ScanSource worth $12,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $29.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $757.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.24. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $34.10.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.65 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. ScanSource’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCSC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

