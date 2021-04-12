Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Avangrid worth $11,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGR stock opened at $51.40 on Monday. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 81.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

