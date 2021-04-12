Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Dril-Quip worth $11,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,107,000 after buying an additional 236,758 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,767,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,966,000 after buying an additional 183,611 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,473,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 633,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,763,000 after buying an additional 64,600 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after buying an additional 68,802 shares during the period.

NYSE DRQ opened at $30.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -92.12 and a beta of 1.54. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average is $30.99.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.78 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $65,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,942 shares in the company, valued at $954,217.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DRQ shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

