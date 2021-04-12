Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,486 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 34,982 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.05% of Great Western Bancorp worth $12,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWB stock opened at $31.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

In related news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

