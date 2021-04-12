Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 439,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Repay worth $11,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Repay by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 27,195 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Repay by 1,364.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 40,050 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Repay by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 32,215 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Repay by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 353,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Repay by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 34,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

RPAY opened at $24.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.23 and a beta of 0.78. Repay Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

In other news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $233,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $468,800. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

