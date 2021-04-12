Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Heron Therapeutics worth $11,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $16.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.52. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. The business had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.