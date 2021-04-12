Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $11.58 Million Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,643 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Unisys worth $11,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UIS. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,413,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Unisys by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,827,000 after buying an additional 467,154 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Unisys by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 973,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after buying an additional 391,439 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Unisys by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,376,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,088,000 after buying an additional 265,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Unisys by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,203,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,355,000 after buying an additional 210,057 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $24.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27. Unisys Co. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $27.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.17 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 41.67%. Unisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

In other Unisys news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $98,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at $953,996.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

