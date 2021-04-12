Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $11.73 Million Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,679 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.79% of GrowGeneration worth $11,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GrowGeneration by 1,369.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 234,045 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in GrowGeneration by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $54.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average is $37.78. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,080.62 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $61.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GRWG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

GrowGeneration Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

