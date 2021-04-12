Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $11.77 Million Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,042 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,764 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.93% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $11,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

ANF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANF stock opened at $38.70 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.