Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $11.79 Million Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,144 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of iHeartMedia worth $11,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 696,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 531,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,458,000 after buying an additional 526,841 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after buying an additional 402,370 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $2,662,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after buying an additional 124,502 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IHRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $18.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

