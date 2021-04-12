Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $12.28 Million Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,798 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Murphy Oil worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MUR. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $172,314.78. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at $295,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 138,017 shares of company stock worth $2,519,858 over the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $16.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

