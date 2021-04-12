Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $12.57 Million Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,112 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 29,604 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of TowneBank worth $12,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TowneBank during the first quarter worth $149,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in TowneBank during the third quarter worth $2,594,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TowneBank during the third quarter worth $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in TowneBank by 62.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 17,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in TowneBank during the third quarter worth $251,000. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of TOWN opened at $30.91 on Monday. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

