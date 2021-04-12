Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $12.61 Million Stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.74% of Park National worth $12,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Park National stock opened at $130.22 on Monday. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.03.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.77. Park National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $121.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Park National’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

