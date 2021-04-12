Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $12 Million Stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.66% of eHealth worth $12,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Shares of EHTH opened at $73.66 on Monday. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $137.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average is $70.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $293.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.31 million. On average, equities analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EHTH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

