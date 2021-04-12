Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Goosehead Insurance worth $12,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $485,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 15,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,289,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 497,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,149,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,730,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,376 shares of company stock valued at $8,665,636. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $101.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.39. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. Equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

