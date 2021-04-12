Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Vicor worth $12,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vicor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Vicor by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Vicor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Vicor by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in Vicor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 17,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 7,497 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $761,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,798.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $88,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,271 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,786 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Vicor stock opened at $85.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 475.50 and a beta of 0.84. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $40.13 and a 12-month high of $104.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

