Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $11,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $36.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -54.74 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.89. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSII shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

