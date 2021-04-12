Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.77% of Cardtronics worth $12,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cardtronics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,517,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,761,000 after purchasing an additional 363,561 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Cardtronics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,012,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,050,000 after purchasing an additional 29,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cardtronics by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 302,568 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cardtronics by 1,100.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 462,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after purchasing an additional 423,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cardtronics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

In other Cardtronics news, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $219,233.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,607. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rahul Gupta sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $89,079.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,238.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,465 in the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CATM. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Cardtronics in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardtronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ CATM opened at $38.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.64 and a beta of 1.89. Cardtronics plc has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average of $31.65.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.54 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. Cardtronics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.