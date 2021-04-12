Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,827 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 34,058 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $11,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,712,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,797,000 after purchasing an additional 310,199 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,287,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,906,000 after purchasing an additional 339,658 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 896,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,646,000 after purchasing an additional 154,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,376,000 after purchasing an additional 140,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 368,932 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Shares of TDS opened at $23.23 on Monday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.96%.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.