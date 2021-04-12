Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 10,269 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $11,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

In other news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 21,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $540,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $114,585.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at $114,585.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,975 shares of company stock worth $1,569,256. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $26.09 on Monday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. The business had revenue of $40.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.82 million. On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.