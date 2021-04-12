Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 19,193 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,719 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,193 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $12,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. 60.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $43.45 on Monday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $44.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $132.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

