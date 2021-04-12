Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,193 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.55% of Palomar worth $12,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Palomar by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Palomar by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Palomar stock opened at $75.25 on Monday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $121.87. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 95.25 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.14.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $42.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $1,303,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $620,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,800 shares of company stock worth $8,583,557 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

