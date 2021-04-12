Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,372 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,971 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of ePlus worth $12,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ePlus by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,400,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,095,000 after purchasing an additional 146,691 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ePlus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in ePlus by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 129,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in ePlus by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 123,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in ePlus in the 4th quarter worth about $8,025,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $95.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.12. ePlus inc. has a twelve month low of $59.62 and a twelve month high of $107.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ePlus news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $621,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,135.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,161 shares in the company, valued at $965,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,750 shares of company stock worth $1,320,863. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

