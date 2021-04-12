Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,169 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Revance Therapeutics worth $11,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $842,216.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,703.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,240 shares of company stock worth $1,701,711. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RVNC stock opened at $28.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.72% and a negative net margin of 5,818.87%. The business had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 million. Equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

