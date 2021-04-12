Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,053 Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.41% of Kraton worth $12,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,597,000 after acquiring an additional 273,717 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 475,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 127,319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 354,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 84,221 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 242,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 134,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KRA opened at $36.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.78. Kraton Co. has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.34.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $406.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

