Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,044,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,337 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of Cars.com worth $11,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cars.com by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Cars.com by 164.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CARS. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Benchmark upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $153,815.06. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cars.com stock opened at $13.68 on Monday. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $922.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

