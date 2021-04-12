Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 368,925 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of NBT Bancorp worth $11,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 4,672.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $39.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $42.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.21.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $118.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.